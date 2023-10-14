Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

