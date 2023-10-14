KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

