Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.