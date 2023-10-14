KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.80% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

KBA stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $361.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

