KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.80% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

