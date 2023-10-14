Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.01 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

