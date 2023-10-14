Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lasertec Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:LSRCY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

