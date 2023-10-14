Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lasertec Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:LSRCY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $42.86.
About Lasertec
