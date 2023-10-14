Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

LBUY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

