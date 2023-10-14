Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %
LBUY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
