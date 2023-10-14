Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Head-To-Head Survey

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 25.91 -$54.60 million ($6.51) -0.23 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.52 million ($0.76) -0.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -136.66% -92.92% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -100.91% -79.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 1,136.84%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,357.89%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

