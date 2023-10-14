Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.54

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.