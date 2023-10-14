Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $24.50 at UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.24.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after buying an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after buying an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

