Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 215 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

