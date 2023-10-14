Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

