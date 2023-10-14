Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $386,743,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 324,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at $792,214,448.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,533,916 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CACC opened at $422.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.42. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $576.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 47.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.