Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.