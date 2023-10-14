Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

