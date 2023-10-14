Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,234. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.81 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.40.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.