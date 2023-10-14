Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PII opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

