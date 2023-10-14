Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

