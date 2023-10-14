Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 315 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

