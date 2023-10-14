Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 315 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

