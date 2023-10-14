Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

