Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

