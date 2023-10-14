Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

