Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,939,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

