Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $832,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.