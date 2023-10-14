Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Shares of WSO opened at $382.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.78 and a 200 day moving average of $351.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

