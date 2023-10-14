Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $946,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

