Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UniFirst by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $160.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

