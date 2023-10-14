Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

