Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

