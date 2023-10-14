Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

