Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.04 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.