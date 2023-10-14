Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Par Pacific stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Par Pacific

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.