Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $816,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $555,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $802,157.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 82.35%. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.