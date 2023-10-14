Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $125,418,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Illumina by 43,961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 294,771 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 294,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

