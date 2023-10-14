Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

NYSE GRMN opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

