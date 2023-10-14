Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

