Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

