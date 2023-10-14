Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

