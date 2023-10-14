Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

