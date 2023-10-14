Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,516 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Stock Down 2.4 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.42. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

