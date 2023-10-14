Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $23,316,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.73. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.