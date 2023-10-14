Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

JXN stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

