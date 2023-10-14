Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,035 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

