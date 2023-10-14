Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

