Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 135,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.