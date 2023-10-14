Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $371.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $372.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.46. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

