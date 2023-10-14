Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

