Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Down 0.4 %

FMAY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

